CARTOLANO, Beatrice Margaret "Bea" Age 91, of Kettering, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Otterbein of Springboro. Visitation will be held at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME: 2100 E. STROOP RD. KETTERING, OH 45429 on Wednesday, October 7 from 4pm 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd. Kettering, Ohio 45429 on Thursday at 10:30 am. The burial is for immediate family only at David's Cemetery. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com

