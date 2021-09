CARTER, Tony



Age 61 of Huber Heights, originally from Livingston, TN, passed away peacefully at home August 30, 2021, with his wife of 25 yrs Teresa and his fur baby Trixie at his side. Funeral Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 11am at Speck Funeral Home Livingston, TN. Donations may be made to the Humane Society of



Dayton.