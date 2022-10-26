CARTER, Ruby Rosemary



Ruby Rosemary Carter, aged 5 months, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Saturday, October 22, 2022. She was a lighthouse to her family. Her infectious smiles and giggles brought joy to all that knew her. Ruby is survived by her parents Clayton and Heather Carter of Miamisburg, Ohio, and her 12 older siblings - Brianna, Gracie, Noah, Jackson, Grady, Chloe, Lucas, Juliet, Ezra, Jasper, Stella and Clayton Sullivan (Sully). Her grandparents William and Terri Carter of Miamisburg and Brittainy and Paula McKenzie of New Lebanon. Her Aunt Holly McKenzie of West Carrollton and Travis and Kristin Carter of Vandalia. A visitation for Ruby Carter will begin Friday, October 28, at 4pm at Gebhart-Schdmit-Parramore Funeral Home, 508 East Linden Avenue, Miamisburg, with services beginning at 5pm. Financial contributions are being accepted via GoFundMe.



"How Lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." - Winnie the Pooh.

