CARTER, Robert B. "Bob"



Age 97 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2022. He was born



February 28, 1925, in Dayton, Ohio, son of the late Robert C. and Mary Carter. Bob was a



loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was a proud Army Veteran where he served in WW2. He was a



Military Police Officer during the Nuremberg Trials in Germany. Bob was a long time



member of St. Helen Catholic Church and a proud lifetime member of the VFW Post of 657. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds and UD Basketball fan, no season will be the same with out him. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Mary F. Carter; sons, Thomas Carter and Steven Michael Carter; and daughter, Mary Ann Marcum; siblings, Edwin, Lester, Charles, Raymond, Jean, Ilene, and Margaret; son-in-law, Bob Shiflet. Bob is survived by his



children, Jackie Shiflet, Robert (Carla) Carter, and Dwayne (Jaime) Carter; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Jane Parks and Wilma "Billie" Shamel; as well as numerous other family members and friends. Mass will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 11am at St. Helen Catholic Church with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be made in Bob's



honor to St. Helen Parish and or VFW Post 657. To share a memory of Bob or to leave a special message for his family, please click the share memories button above.

