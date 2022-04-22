Carter, Paul







IN LOVING MEMORY



PAUL CARTER



Who passed away 13 years ago April 22, 2009.





I still see him in the early dawn with that big smile on his face. With rod and reel and tackle box heading for his special place. Or gathering his guns and that old dog down the road they'd go. The joy he got from those short trips were more than we will ever know. He's come home now as the sun sets West with that same big smile on his face. He's landed the big one, the very best and Heaven is now his special place. Sadly missed by your wife Dorothy and all your family and friends.