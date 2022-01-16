Hamburger icon
CARTER, Paul

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CARTER, Paul Jeffery

Paul Jeffery Carter, 69, of Springfield, passed away January 11, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 12, 1952, in Springfield, son of the late Virginia Mae (Silvers) and Paul Junior Carter. Paul was retired from Michael Farms in Urbana, where he worked as a truck driver. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hunting with his sons, and fishing with his grandchildren. Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Beverly Ann (Ratliff) Carter; four children, Paul Jeffery (Teresa) Carter, Sally Jo (Kenny) Riggs, all of Springfield, Charles "Chuck" (Terri) Carter of Urbana, and Kimberly Carter of Springfield; 15 grandchildren, including four who helped with Paul's care during his illness, Ashley

Carter, Kaitlin Koch, Allyson Riggs, and MacKenzie Carter; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Janet Carter, Sharon (Randall) Redmond, and Sally Carter (Dr. Jo Zuzarte); brother, Robert (Laura) Carter; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial gathering will be held from 2-4 pm on Saturday, January 22 in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

