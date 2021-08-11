CARTER, Mary H.



Age 71, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memory sons, Johnnie Jr. (Kolicia) Carter, Creighton



Carter, JaMichael Carter;



sisters, JoAnn (Charles) McConnell, Vickie Pinson



(Howard Lee); 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; a host of relatives and friends. Walk-through visitation 11 am-1 pm Thursday, August 12, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service. (Mask Required). Interment, Jeffersonview Cemetery.

