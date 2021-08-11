journal-news logo
CARTER, Mary

Obituaries
CARTER, Mary H.

Age 71, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memory sons, Johnnie Jr. (Kolicia) Carter, Creighton

Carter, JaMichael Carter;

sisters, JoAnn (Charles) McConnell, Vickie Pinson

(Howard Lee); 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; a host of relatives and friends. Walk-through visitation 11 am-1 pm Thursday, August 12, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service. (Mask Required). Interment, Jeffersonview Cemetery.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

