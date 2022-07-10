CARSEY, June Amelia



74, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Born June 6, 1948, in Cincinnati, she was the daughter of the late Harold Eugene and Agnes (nee Cook) Carsey. June graduated from Fairfield Senior High School in 1966 and continued her education at Miami University, Oxford where she graduated in 1970. Along with very special friends, she leaves behind sisters Judy A. (the late Alan) Froehle; Julia Ann (Thomas) Moore and Joan Ava (Gary Kraft) Carsey; also nieces Alana J. (Tony) Ankrum, Jennifer Halverson; and nephews Andrew J. (Shannon) Baker and Brian C. (Tracy) Moore. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield with visitation from 2:00PM until the time of the memorial service at 3:00PM. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

