CARROLL,



Margaret Regina



Margaret Regina Carroll, B.S., M.A., M.T. (ASCP), a native of Xenia, Ohio, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at her residence. She was the daughter of Charles A. and Emma (Loose) Carrell. She was a graduate of the former St. Brigid Parochial High School in Xenia (Class of 1942). She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Dayton (1945) and a Master of Arts degree from Central Michigan University (1984) with a major in Management and Supervision: Health Care Administration. In 1978 she was certified as a Clinical Laboratory Scientist by the National Certification Agency for Medical Laboratory Personnel.



During her professional career at Miami Valley Hospital, she served as a teaching supervisor, education coordinator, and education program director for both the Medical Technology and Cytotechnology Programs in the hospital's Diagnostic Laboratories. Because the hospital provided the senior year for university students enrolled in medical technology programs, Margaret was appointed Clinical Assistant Professor in Medical Technology at the University of Dayton and Adjunct Assistant Professor for Medical Technology at Wright State University.



After her formal retirement, she was presented the Golden Service Award in 1999 by the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science in recognition of her long-standing support of the society and the profession at the highest level.



She was a former member and secretary of St. Brigid Parish Building Committee (1993-96), member of the board of directors at Toward Independence (1990-99), a life member of Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Dayton, where she formerly served on the curriculum committee and volunteered as liaison or moderator for eleven seminars (1999-2012). She was a current member of the Executive Committee and former chair of the Golden Flyers Alumni Association, University of Dayton. While at St. Brigid Church, Margaret proposed, then organized and implemented, with the assistance of an energetic committee, the only known modern "Renewal of Marriage Vows" ceremony in St. Brigid Church. The church ceremony was followed by a complimentary festive banquet for 50 married couples in the church school lunchroom (2009). Margaret was also instrumental with St. Patrick Day parties in the Parish Activity Center at the church, as well as serving as the St. Brigid Parish coordinator for the blood drives with the Community Blood Center, Dayton, for 18 years. On December 29, 2014, she coordinated her 54th and final blood drive at the parish.



She is survived by her brother, Dr. Charles R. Carroll, a special church group of inspiriting and supporting friends, Jim and Ann Stewart, John and Paula Zaino, Patricia Neville, and David and Rita Ryer, her in-home health care advocates; Claudette Wheeler, Tina Knisley, Krystal Koverman, Christine Koverman, Brenda DeBord, Jan Bazell, Melissa Melendez, and Aleta Willett, and by hundreds of former students at Miami Valley Hospital, the University of Dayton, and Wright State University.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am, Wednesday, November 16, at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 312 Fairground Rd., Xenia. Visitation will be held from 10am Wednesday, until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Brigid Memorial Program, 258 Purcell Ave., Xenia, OH, 45385, the Greene County Library Foundation, P.O. Box 520, Xenia, OH 45385, or to the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center, (XARSC), 338 S. Progress Dr., Xenia, OH 45385, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.

