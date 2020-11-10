CARR, Janet Ilene



Janet Ilene Carr, 84, of Springfield, passed away November 6, 2020, at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born August 3, 1936, in Catawba, daughter of Charles and Lucille (Ballard) Litzenberg. Janet had worked at several area businesses,



including R&M Materials, Glenn Blair Tax Service, Bosca, Fashion Fair, and Dr. Garringer. She enjoyed gardening,



sewing, and crafting. Survivors include children, Diana



Edwards, Cynthia (Butch) Miller, Tammy (John) Troller; stepchildren, Robert Carr and Sharon (Marvin) Amburgey; daughter-in-law, Crystal Carr; son-in-law, Jerry Witt; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger William Carr; son, Billy Carr; stepdaughter, Sandy Witt; brother, Lloyd Gail Litzenberg; an infant brother; and her parents. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday at McConkey



Cemetery with Pastor Barney Riffle officiating.


