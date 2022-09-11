journal-news logo
CARR, Ethel

Obituaries
CARR, Ethel P.

Passed away peacefully in her home on September 2, 2022, in Southfield, Michigan. She was born to the late George Parker and Laura Brown Parker in Jones, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dr. Andrew J. Carr, brother, Herbert Parker; brothers and sisters-in-law; John and Addlene Parker, Walter and Rosa Lee Parker, Tommie Lee and Marian Parker, and sisters: Annie Jean Jones and Ruth Parker. She is survived by her sister, Alma L. Bowie; children: Constance (Ril) Beatty, Katrina Carr, Evangeline Carr, and Christopher (Lynelle) Carr, grandchildren, Tawanda Beatty, Brandon Carr and Christyn Carr, sister-in-law, Flora Parker. Cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. memorial service 10:30 AM. Funeral service 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3211 Lakeview Ave. Interment West Memory Gardens.


Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

