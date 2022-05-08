CARR, Betty

CARR (Burkholder), Betty Jane



Age 99, formerly of Kettering, OH, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022.



She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 67 years, Joseph Amos Carr.



She is survived by her 3 daughters, Gale (Michael) Hatfield, Josie (Wayne) Stamm and Nancy (Steve) Maltby; 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, a nephew and many friends. Betty was a joyful presence with a smile for all.



The family will receive friends from 2 pm until time of service at 3 pm, on Tuesday, May 17 at the Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd.



Betty's family would like to express deepest gratitude for the love and wonderful care given by Bethany Village. If desired, in lieu of flowers, friends may make a memorial contribution to Bethany Village Graceworks Lutheran Services in Betty's memory. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a message of condolence for her family.

