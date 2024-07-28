Carpenter, Richard Lee



Age 77, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Thursday, August 1, 2024, at Christ Temple Apostolic Church, 3241 Denlinger Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45406, with Pastor Scott Logan officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



