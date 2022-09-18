CARPENTER, Larry Lee



Age 76, of Springboro, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born in Middletown, Ohio, the son of Julian and Loraine Carpenter. He is preceded in death by his father, Julian Carpenter (1956); mother, Loraine Carpenter (2012); and wife of 35 years, Sandra L. Carpenter (Riffe) (2005). Larry is survived by his son, Cmdr. Larry "Joe" Carpenter, U.S. Navy (Ret.), U.S. Naval Academy Class of 1992, and spouse Jason Hoffman; brother, Arthur Dale Carpenter of Daytona Beach, FL; and close special friend, Michelle Ross. He is also survived by numerous extended family and friends. He graduated in 1963 from Middletown High School. Larry was a proud third generation veteran and a second-generation U.S. Navy veteran who served from 1963-1967 aboard USS Saratoga (CVA-60) and USS Independence (CVA-62). He retired in 2004 after more than 30 years with Armco/AK Steel's Middletown Works. In lieu of a public funeral service, individual families and friends are encouraged to have their own private memorial. Preliminary plans are for a burial at-sea. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton by visiting



www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/. To share a memory of Larry or to leave a special message for his family please visit



www.newcomerdayton.com