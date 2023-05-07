Carpenter, Jeffrey Robert "Jeff"



Jeffrey Robert Carpenter, age 69, of Cape Coral, Florida and Miamisburg, Ohio passed away on May 2, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents James Robert and Angenette Pence Carpenter; wife Dianne (Pietrzak) Carpenter; brother Lindsay Carpenter and his wife Jackie Creager Carpenter; daughter Katrina Carpenter. Jeff is survived by his wife Tammy (Sells) Carpenter of 28 years; daughter Noelle Angenette Carpenter; stepson Jeremy (Kelly) Gootee and Jared (Rachel) Key; grandchildren Zoe Key, Ella Key, Joy Key and Jordan Gootee. Jeff graduated from Fairmont West High School in 1972. He served in the United States Army in the Army Security Agency from 1973 to 1986. Jeff worked for the US Postal Service from 1986 to 2009 when he retired. He enjoyed boating on Lake Erie, the Ohio River, and Gulf of Mexico. He also enjoyed sipping on a fine bourbon or scotch. Jeff loved to travel with his wife Tammy and celebrating life with their many friends. Graveside service and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

