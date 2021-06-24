CAROLUS, Carl W.



Age 75, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away peacefully after a battle with cancer on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Carl proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked at General Motors for 33 years. Carl was a Mason,



following in his father's footsteps. He enjoyed fishing,



gardening, tinkering in his



garage and being at Norris Lake - he called it "God's



Country". Carl was a proud



husband, dad and papa. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Kathleen H. Carolus; parents, Russell and Marie (Short) Carolus; brothers, Russell Carolus, Terry Carolus and Daniel Carolus; sister, Mary Beth Hunt; grandchildren, Annia Williams and Tyler Friley. Carl is survived by his daughters, Kimberly (Jerry) Williams, Kelly Jenkins, Aimee (Nic) Angerer; son, Shawn Friley; granddaughters, Stella, Sophia, Katie, Avia, Isabella, Melody Audrey, Kendyl, Nylah, Brittany, Shelby



(Gabriel) and Holly (James); grandsons, Justin (Brittany), Brison, Kolin, Kaden, Owain, and Khyrin; sister, Charlene Cooper; beloved dog, Lexi and many other relatives and friends-including special friends, Eddie and Denny and his Lake Erie fishing crew. The family will receive friends on



Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm at the



Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 12:30 pm. Carl will be laid to rest next to his wife, Kathleen at Beavertown Cemetery. Please join Carl's children at Nic and Aimee's home in Beavercreek, Ohio, and bring a twisted tea and a cigar to toast Big Daddy Carl. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carl's memory to the American Cancer Society. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.

