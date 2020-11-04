X

CARNEY, Carl

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

CARNEY, Carl F.

Age 85, of Miamisburg, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Carl was born on August 30, 1935, in Kulpmont, PA, to the late Bloyd & Ella (Berisford) Carney. In addition to his

parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Merritt and Francis Carney. Carl is

survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Wanda Carney;

children, Duane Carney and

Terry (David) Ratliff; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; beloved dog, Lexie; and many other relatives and friends. Carl was a builder for 52 years for Frank A. Lang & Son Builders in Beavercreek, OH. He loved fishing, fixing things, going to estate sales, and being with friends and

family. Carl will be deeply missed. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 8, 2020, from 2-4 pm at

Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carl's memory to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To send a special

message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory

3940 Kettering Boulevard

Kettering, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.