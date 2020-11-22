CARNES, Robert E.



Age 88, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at his residence. He was preceded in death by his, wife, Maxine Carnes. He is survived by his daughter, Charlene Allison; granddaughters, Shelly George and Christine Allison; as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, November 27, 2020, at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel with graveside service to follow at the Valley View Memory



Gardens.

