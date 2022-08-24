CARNES, Helen

CARNES (Overman),



Helen Louise



Age 90, passed away on August 22, 2022.



Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m on Friday, August 26, 2022, in the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield Street, St. Paris, Ohio.



Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, August 26, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of the service beginning at 12:00 pm in the funeral home.



Condolences may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.

