CARNEGIS, Stephen

2 hours ago

CARNEGIS, Stephen

A gentle soul, inquiring mind, and walking encyclopedia, Stephen Richard "Steve" Carnegis, age 31, of Cincinnati, is now in the arms of Jesus.

To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to dress comfortably, as Steve would, during his visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021, from

5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A Life Celebration Memorial Service will also be held on Saturday, November 6th, 2021, at 10:00 am at Red Door Church (1140 Smiley Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45240).

You are welcome to send donations, write your condolence, plant a memorial tree, and share a story about Steve at


www.ConnerAndKoch.com


Funeral Home Information

Conner & Koch Funeral Home

92 W. Franklin Street

Bellbrook, OH

45305

