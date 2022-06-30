CARMAZZI, Harriet Jean "Jean"



Passed peacefully on June 26th, 2022. Jean was born January 30, 1928, in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of the late Florence (Callahan) and Harry Dugan. She was the spouse for 70 years to the late Robert Angelo "Bob" Carmazzi. She was a graduate of St. Mary's High School and attended Edgecliff College in Cincinnati.



Jean was very active in the Catholic Church where she was on several Councils including the President of the Cincinnati Archdiocesan Council of the Laity. She was also on the Board of Directors of Perpetual Federal Savings Bank in Urbana for 16 years. Jean was the organist for years at St. Mary's, but what she truly loved was being a piano teacher to her many students of all ages.



Jean is survived by two sons and their spouses, R. Frank and Deborah (Murrell) of Charlotte, NC; and Thomas M. and Deborah (Kuntz) of Hinsdale, IL; her daughter-in-law Cynthia (Deane) Carmazzi; her five beloved grandchildren: Josh (Chris) Carmazzi; Rachel (Rodney) Osmeña; Rebecca (Sasha) Janes; and Michael Carmazzi and Christine (Cameron) Colbert; eight great-grandchildren: Brooke and Brittney Carmazzi; Ayden, Sofia and Ava Osmeña; and Jaidyn, Rykar and Taurin Janes; brother-in-law John (Michelle) Carmazzi of Urbana; and many cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her husband Bob, she was preceded in death by her son H. Joseph Carmazzi of Salisbury, NC; her sister and brother-in-law, Janet (Dugan) and Norman Legge; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rosemary (Carmazzi) and Gene Todd.



Due to the passing of Jean's son Joe shortly before her, there will be a joint Visitation on Friday, July 1 from 5:00 to 7:30pm at Walter & Lewis Funeral Home, 642 S. Main St, Urbana. A joint Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church in Urbana on Saturday, July 2 at 10:00am. Interment immediately following at Oak Dale Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations will be welcomed in Jean's memory to the Caring Kitchen, Inc, 300 Miami St, Urbana, OH 43078 or to Champaign Residential Service Inc, a service to people with developmental disabilities and their families in Champaign County. CRSI, P.O. Box 29, Urbana, OH 43078. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting



www.walterfunerals.com