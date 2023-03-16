Carmack, John Ray



John Ray Carmack, age 71 of Oxford, passed away at Woodlands of Hamilton on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. John was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 9, 1952 to the late Raymond and Beatrice (Koebel) Carmack. John graduated from Talawanda High School, class of 1971 and was a member of the FFA. After graduation, he went to work for Square D for many years. He was an active member of the Liberty, Ind. Chapter of Lions International as well as many car clubs. He was a talented musician and played with New Cut Grass, Foothill Adventure and Savannah. John was a collector of many things, including NASCAR memorabilia and militaria. He wrote a short story, "Brother Against Brother" about the Civil War, a topic that he was very passionate about. He was honored as a commissioned Kentucky Colonel and Kentucky Admiral. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, and spending time with his family. John will be dearly missed by his sisters, Carma (Tony) Weaver, Marlene (Fiancé, Ray Davis) Carmack, Patricia (Vernon) House, and Brenda Parker; his brother-in-law, Richard Owens; a host of nieces and nephews, extended family members, lifelong friends Roy & Debbie Troxell and Mark Powell; as well as many other friends. John is reunited in Heaven with his parents and grandparents; his sister, Jacqueline Carmack Owens; his niece, Christina Jackson Bailey; his brother-in-law, Gaston Parker, and nephew, Lucas House. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Woodlands of Hamilton and Day City Hospice for their compassion. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Liberty Lions Club. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 10:00 AM until the time of his Funeral Service at 12:00 NOON at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will follow at Darrtown Cemetery.

