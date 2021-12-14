CARLUCCI, Elizabeth



"Lily"



Age 95 of Dayton, passed away peacefully December 11, 2021, while in the care of Hospice of Dayton. Elizabeth was born



July 9, 1926, to Thomas and Mary Breslin in Dublin, Ireland. In addition to her parents



Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband Angelo J. Carlucci in 1993, her daughter Rose Vargas in 2014 and 12 siblings. Elizabeth is survived by her daughters, Angela (Steve Floan), Elizabeth (Jim Bailey), Mary (David Day), Danielle



(Daniel Brosman); son-in-law, Ed Vargas; grandchildren,



Michael, Nicole, Alixandra, Joseph, Meaghan, Lindsey and Rachael; great-grandchildren, Ava, Owen, King, Brooklyn,



Carter, Grant, Kendall, Breslin, Cullen and Paige.



Elizabeth was a long time member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and was also employed by St. Anthony's Catholic Church as "one of the lunch ladies". Elizabeth loved to read and crochet gifting her children and grandchildren with



blankets and throws.



Elizabeth will be remembered for her kindness, compassion and her dedication in service to the Catholic Church.



Elizabeth will be forever missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Arrangements are with Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton, Ohio. Viewing Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 5-7pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, Mass of Christian Burial is Thursday, December 16, 2021, 10am, St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 830 Bowen St., Dayton, Ohio. Final resting place is with her husband Angelo J. Carlucci at Dayton National



Cemetery.

