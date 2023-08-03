Carlson, Thomas

age 71, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Tom retired from a long-time career in community outreach in 2005 and turned towards his favorite hobby, golf. A long-time member of Miami Valley Golf Club, Tom loved to hit the links. A supportive Air Force husband, he loved his wife, Grace who will miss him dearly. Family will greet friends 11AM-12PM on Friday, August 4 with services beginning at 12PM NOON at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. Burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. For fully obituary please visit www.routsong.com

