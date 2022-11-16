CARITO, Shelby Jean



Age 75 of Fairfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Shelby was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on February 12, 1947, to the late Woodrow and Hazel (Stewart) Owens. She was a graduate of Garfield High School. A few years after graduation, she married Michael Carito. Together, they settled down in Fairfield where they raised a family and opened a jewelry store, Holiday Jewelers. They worked side-by-side for over 25 years. Shelby loved spending time with her family and friends and often hosted gatherings at her home. From pool parties to card games, she loved entertaining. Shelby will be dearly missed by her children, Michelle Carito and Aaron (Melissa) Carito; her grandchildren, Sophia, Arianna, Angelina, Caitlin and Ryan; her siblings, Darlene (Charles) Cochran, Ronald (Freda) Stewart, and Terry Owens; her sister-in-law, Lisa Carito; her dear friend and neighbor, Linda Spencer; and her special caretaker, Donna Blakely; as well as her two beloved cats, many extended family members and close friends that are too numerous to list by name. Shelby is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Carito; her sister, Diana Taylor; and her niece, Nicole Taylor. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of her Funeral Service 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Cincinnati.

