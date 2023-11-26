Carey, Jr., Herbert W.



Herbert W. Carey, Jr., age 79, passed away on November 22, 2023 in West Liberty, Ohio. He was born on November 22, 1944 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Herbert W. Carey, Sr. and Eugenia (Ring) Carey. Herbert is survived by his wife, Jane Samuelson Carey of Urbana; two daughters, Jennifer C. (John) Weaver of Florida and Sarah C. (Brad) Otto of Columbus, Ohio. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Grayson Weaver, Asher, Libby, Owen and Declan Otto; and one step-daughter, Jennifer H. (Jim) Johnson of Indianapolis, Indiana. Mr. Carey graduated from Springfield North High School in 1962. He attended Ohio Wesleyan University from which he graduated in 1967. While there, he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity and Phi Alpha History honorary. He studied at the American University of Beirut, Lebanon and traveled throughout the Middle East. He spent most of his working career at Witenko Enterprises and the Yost Superior Co., both of Springfield. Viewing will be held on Thursday, November 30, 2023 from 5-6p.m. at Walter & Lewis Funeral Home, Urbana, Ohio. He will be buried in Short Creek Friend's Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.



Funeral Home Information

Walter & Lewis Funeral Home

642 South Main Street

Urbana, OH

43078

https://www.walterfunerals.com