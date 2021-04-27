X

CAREY, Beth

CAREY, Beth Ann

Beth Ann Carey, 78, of Carroll, OH, formerly of Middletown, OH, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Fairfield Medical Center. Graveside Services will be conducted at 12:00PM, Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Grace Memorial

Gardens, Middletown. To view the full obituary and to send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit

