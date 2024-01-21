Cardwell, Ron

Cardwell, Sr. , Ron

Age 71, CARDWELL, Sr., Ronald (1952-2024) of Fairfield, OH passed away on Monday, January 15th, 2024. Ron was born on March 5, 1952, in Hamilton to the late Samuel and Ezella (Barrow)Cardwell, Sr. Ron was preceded in death by both his parents, Sam and Ezella Cardwell.

Celebration of Life & Homegoing services will be held at 10:00 am. on January 26th, 2024, at Christ Temple Church on 577 South. Second Street in Hamilton, Ohio with Pastor Paul Mack Officiating. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.

