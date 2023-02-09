CARDEN, Rita Marie



Rita Marie Carden, 65, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, in her home. She was born February 22, 1957, in Springfield, Ohio. She was a resident of Springview and F.F. Mueller Center in Springfield, before moving into a home in the community that she shared with two roommates. She enjoyed coffee, magazines, sweets, car rides, and people watching. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Martha R. Smith, and brother, Lloyd M. Carden, Jr. She is survived by her mother, Helen (Smith) Beatty; siblings, Becky Carden, Alden (Pam) Beatty, and Janetta (Todd) Showalter; and many family members and loving friends and staff at E.P.I. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm, Monday at the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jim Britton officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

