CAPBELL-MURRAY, Mary

CAMPBELL-MURRAY, Mary Lee



It is with heavy hearts that we announce, on the evening of the New Year, 12/31/2021, Mary Lee Campbell-Murray passed. Mary was born to



Russell P. Campbell and Bettie (Fields) Campbell, on 11/21/1950, in the city of Hamilton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by both parents, her



older brother, Russell P.



Campbell Jr., and her lifelong partner, sister and friend,



Marianna Natali (Renner), and a niece and nephew, Melissa M. Campbell and Russell P. Campbell III. She's survived by her spouse, Randall J. Murray, her sister, Debora J. Wise



(Campbell), her nieces and nephews as well as extended



family and friends. Memorial services, followed by a gathering with refreshments to share and celebrate her life, will be held Saturday, 01/08/2022, from 4-6pm, at Grace United Methodist Church, of which Mary was a member. In lieu of flowers, the family will have a "donation" box set up, in order to bless her sister Debbie and the children, with peace of mind as they transition to a life without her.

