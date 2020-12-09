CANTRELL, JACKIE

CANTRELL, Jr.,



Jackie Randall



Jackie Randall Cantrell, Jr., age 55, passed away in his home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was finally able to reunite with his cherished parents whom he missed dearly, Jackie Sr. and Donna Cantrell and his beloved dog Tucker.



Jackie was born on July 17, 1965, in Paintsville, Kentucky, which is where his love for Kentucky basketball began. He graduated in 1983 from Springfield North High School and also worked over the years in finance for various companies.



Jackie had a love for baseball from an early age, by playing little league at Snyder Park where that would be the beginning of many games in his life. He played for UAW, Meeks Sporting Goods, WBLY and North High Panthers. He also later helped coach the WBLY Cubs. His life was touched by many of his coaches including Coach Gibson, Sewell, Abshear, Wilson, Rogers, Henderson and Pyle.



Jackie also played basketball throughout his school days at Snyder Park, Clark and North High where at some point he was given the title of "White Ice".



Jackie is survived by his immediate family including his 2 sisters and their spouses, Lovena "Nicki" (Don) Nichols and Michelle (Ron) Jordan; 2 nephews, Deric (Lauryn) Nichols and Jordan Nichols; niece, Sydnee Jordan; great-niece, Saylor and great-nephew, Linkon.



Jackie had an overwhelming circle of friends that he stayed in touch with over the years. He will always be remembered for the stories he told, the ability to always crack a joke and put a smile on your face. He had a love for music, a master of the air drums and could remember the lyrics to every song he had ever heard, especially songs from John Denver, Elvis and his beloved RUSH.



Due to COVID-19, there will be no services at this time, but instead we plan on celebrating his life on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Snyder Park. Please mark your calendars and watch for more information next year closer to this date.



Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. If you would like to share a story, offer your condolences to his family or sign the electronic guest book, please visit www.jacksonlytle.com.



