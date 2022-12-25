CANTER, Steven Michael



Steven Michael Canter, age 71, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2022, at Kettering Hospital. He was born on March 11, 1951, to the late Loraine Canter (Vickers), and Orville H. Canter. Steve was a lover of all things music. He was a talented drummer and played in a band known as the Centuries in H.S. and a blues jam band as an old timer for years. Steve enjoyed laughing, and joking and cutting up with his kids and family. Sunday football was a favorite with his girls. He was an avid golfer and always enjoyed family reunions. Steve is survived by his children Stevie (Kathy) Canter, Christen Canter, Katy James. Sister Kathleen (Harold) Singleton. 3 grand children, a beloved niece and nephew, and several relatives and friends. Steve was preceded in death by his mother and father and grandparents. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

