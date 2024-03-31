CAMPBELL, Mary Helen "Nanny"



MARY HELEN CAMPBELL, age 82, of Urbana, passed away on March 26, 2024. She was born in Springfield on May 7, 1942, the daughter of Heber and Constance (Johnson) Campbell. Mary retired from Olan Mills following their closure. She also worked as a beautician and spent many years at Walgreens, among others. Mary was a movie buff that also loved cooking, especially for others. She loved being involved in anything and everything she could around the community, but above all, her greatest joy in life was being "Nanny" to her family. Mary leaves behind her children, Tonya and Dwight Driever, Darrell "Boo" McBrayer; grandchildren, Tasha Smith, Janetta "Rae J" (Jason) Harrison and Mik McBrayer; great-grandchildren, Kamdyn Harrison, Hanna and Emma Fosnight, Cooper and Lily McBrayer; brother, Johnny Campbell, along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy, Ida, Annie, Dodie and Diane, as well as a brother, Ed. Mary's family would like to thank Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the loving care they provided on her final journey. Family and friends are invited to gather and celebrate Mary's life on Friday, April 5, 2024 from 2-4pm in THE LANDING AT LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, with a memorial service beginning at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Mary's name to St. Jude Childrens Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com





