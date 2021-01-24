CAMPBELL, Lona

CAMPBELL (Harper), Lona Adriene



Age 98, of Troy, OH, (prior San Diego, CA; Soso, Jones County, MS) went home to be with the Lord on January 19, 2021. Born March 3, 1922, in Soso, MS, to the late Bura and Minnie Harper. The family lived in Centerville and Jones Co., MS and Adriene resided there until 1942. The Harper family attended Centerville Baptist Church. Adriene attended Jones Co.



Agricultural H.S. in Ellisville as well as Jones Co. Junior College, graduating in May 1942. She was employed in 1942, in



Florence, AL, working in a chemical lab. She was engaged to Hubert Campbell, who joined the U.S. Navy in 1941, to avoid being drafted in WWII. They married when he had military leave on Sept. 27, 1943, in Laurel, MS. He returned to his duty, and she returned to work in AL. In 1946, they were finally able to be together in Long Beach, CA, where Hubert was



stationed. In 1949, they moved to San Diego, CA, and Adriene kept that address until 2016, at which time she relocated to Troy, OH. During their marriage, Adriene and Hubert resided, courtesy of USN, in Kodiak, AK, 1951 to 1953; Pearl Harbor, HI, 1954 to 1956; and Portland, OR, 1959 to 1961, always returning to their home in San Diego. In 2000, Adriene suggested she live with her daughter and son-in-law (Janie and Ron). They had many adventures, road trips, extended cruises and journeyed together through the years of Adriene's extended illness. Adriene was married 39 years and widowed 38 years. Despite living so far away from extended family, Adriene



attended as many John Ira Welch Family July reunions as



possible in Sandhill, MS. During her years as a military wife, Adriene was actively involved with her children, church, and volunteer activities. Adriene was both father and mother



during the many times that Hubert was out to sea or had



other military requirements. The family relocations and transportations mainly were her responsibility, as well as being



involved with her children's school and church activities. She was the family rock during the Cuban missile crisis while her husband was boarding and inspecting foreign ships near



Cuba. She was involved with Military Officer Wives associations and many ladies called on her, as well as working in



Navy Relief organizations. Both Adriene and Hubert were committed Christians working in local churches/chapels wherever he was stationed. Adriene was a member of First Baptist Church of National City, CA, for 50 plus years. She was



involved in all aspects of the church and became even more active after her husband's passing. She supported Hubert



during his years with the Gideons, then his years as Visitation/Counseling Minister. She continued visiting and transporting church members as long as she was able. When the Laotians came to the church as refugees in the 1970s, she was there, teaching English, helping them get driver's licenses, helping with the children, transporting them to interviews, and providing food. Adriene was very committed to higher education. WWII interrupted her education when she left



college in 1942, with the intent to continue later. In 1960, she entered Portland State College, along with Hubert, and they took classes until they moved after Spring semester 1961. Fall semester 1961, Adriene attended San Diego State College (now San Diego State University) and received her B.A. in June 1962. She was proud that all her family graduated from San Diego State (husband and son in 1972 and daughter in 1973). She encouraged son-in-law and grandson in their college degrees. She was proud when her son received his Master of



Divinity degree. Her daughter remembers Adriene allowing her to miss school one day in June 1963 to hear President John F. Kennedy speak at San Diego State commencement services. In 1967, Adriene received her LVN degree and was employed at Paradise Valley Adventist Hospital until her retirement in 1983. She was very dedicated to her patients and received recognition for her efforts by the hospital as Nurse of the Quarter. Survivors include her son, Rev. John Thomas



Campbell (Betty), Springfield, IL; her daughter Janie Fullerton (Ron), Troy, OH; grandson JaRon Fullerton (Kate Steinemann), Covington, OH; and great-granddaughters Kiera Fullerton,



El Cajon, CA and Emily Harper Fullerton, Covington, OH.



Unfortunately, Adriene never got to meet Emily Harper



because of Covid restrictions. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Hubert R. Campbell, USN ret., on June 10, 1983; grandparents John Ira and Martha Jane (Todd) Welch, and John L. and Martha M. A. (Hill) Harper; parents Bura V. and Minnie Jane (Welch) Harper; sisters Martha Laretha (J.B. Stewart), Mary Glenna Slaughter (Elmer B. Slaughter); and brothers John Eldridge Harper (E. Frances Clifton), Rev. Bartis Harper (M. Kate Bowling) and baby Bernest V. Harper. Graveside service will be held at the family's convenience at Glen Abbey Memorial Park and Mortuary in Bonita, California.



Special thanks to her son-in-law for the many dedicated years of loving and thoughtful caregiving for Adriene, which truly



enhanced her later years. The family would also like to thank the wonderful nurses and aides at Hospice of Miami County for the care they provided both at our home and in the facility over the years, as well as the assistance given before the family relocated to Ohio. Care entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont.

