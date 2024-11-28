Campbell, Keith E.



Keith E. Campbell, age 78, of Clayton, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2024, at Carillon Health & Rehab in Dayton. He was born on August 29, 1946, to the late Clement Edward and Helen Kathleen (Clements) Campbell in Louisville, Kentucky. Keith proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was employed in the Finance Department for Veterans Affairs for more than 30 years before he retired. Keith attended St. Paul Catholic Church for many years. He was an Eagle Scout Troop 205 in Louisville, Kentucky. Keith enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii and Germany; he was always up for an adventure! He loved making memories with his family. He also created lasting memories by taking photos of their experiences together and making photobooks for them to continue to cherish. He enjoyed writing and journaling about his trips and military experiences. Above all, he loved spending time with his family. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, Ohio 45322). A burial will take place at the convenience of the family at Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



