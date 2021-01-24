CAMPBELL, Joe

CAMPBELL, Jr., Joe "JoJo"



Joe Jr. "JoJo" Campbell, peacefully passed away January 10th, 2021, in Jeffersonville, KY, at the age of 67. Joe is survived by his wife, Kathleen of Jeffersonville, KY; Father, Joe Sr. (Cheryl); Stepmom, Carol Landis; Brothers, Tom (Kathy) of Eaton, OH, Tim (Regina) of WV; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by Mother, Laura; infant Brother, Jeff and Brother, Kenny. Joe was born on December 13th , 1953, in Dayton, OH, to Joe Sr. and Laura Campbell. He attended Meadowdale High School. Joe worked for many years at the family business Joe's Roofing. No public funeral will be held. Cremation entrusted to Herald & Stewart Funeral Home in Mt. Sterling, KY.

