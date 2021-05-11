CAMPBELL, Jared Paul



Age 35, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at his residence. Jared worked at both Wiley's and



Arbys, was a member of Huber Heights First Baptist Church and a graduate of Wayne High School class of 2004. He is



preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dale and Faye Campbell. Jared is



survived by his parents, Paul D. and Jodi E. Campbell; brother, Nathan D. Campbell; maternal grandparents, Jean and Arnold Leonard; aunts and uncles, Keith (Janet) Leonard, Tamara Bassett, Kevin (Debbie)



Leonard, and Rhonda (Bill) Powers; and numerous cousins.



Funeral Service, 10 AM, Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Marker and Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Rev. Dale Bolen officiating. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6-8 PM. If



desired memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Jared's memory.

