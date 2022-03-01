CAMPBELL,



Frank Edward



77, of Springfield, went home to be with his Lord on February 27, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 29, 1944, the son of Frank Edward and Bertha (Massie) Campbell. Mr.



Campbell enjoyed hunting,



fishing, playing golf, music and spending time with his family. He was retired from Speco and Community Hospital. Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years; Diana (Dean) Campbell, four children; Todd (Lori) Campbell, Steven Reed, Bryan (Kristi) Reed and Cynthia (Tim) Sandlin, five grandchildren, Tre', Alyssa, Sarah, Stephanie and Christopher; one sister, Judy Campbell (David) and one



nephew, Guy Custer. He was preceded in death by a brother, Douglas Campbell; his parents and special aunt and uncle, John and Grace Driscoll. Visitation will be held at the Lighthouse Tabernacle, 5202 Valley Pike, Urbana, Ohio 43078, from 5:00PM until 7:00PM Thursday. Funeral services will be held at 7:00PM in the church with Pastor Rick Clos officiating.



Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



