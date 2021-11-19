CAMPBELL, Elnora Jean



ELNORA JEAN CAMPBELL, 91, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born December 25, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harry F. and Miriam (Kelley) Burns. Survivors include four daughters, Sandy (Ralph) Homan, Jayne (Carl) Yoakem, Joyce (Brad) Webb, and Pam (Gary) Rensberger; 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. A Memorial Service and time of reflection will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021, at First Baptist Church, 638 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield, OH 45506, from



2-5pm. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at



www.littletonandrue.com



