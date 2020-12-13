CAMPBELL, Dorothy L.



Age 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, December 9, 2020. She was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio to the late George and Ellen Daum. Dorothy was the true matriarch of her family. She enjoyed playing bingo, puzzles and was a member of the Eastern Star in Summerville, Florida. She is preceded in death by her husband John Campbell, brothers; Robert Good and John Daum, sisters; Mary Daum and Betty Shockley. Dorothy is survived by her sons; Mike (Carole) Guntle, David (Becky) Guntle, and Gene (Heather) Pooler, grandchildren; Brian and Joey Guntle; Jennifer Briggs, Destiney Adkison, Corey Pooler, Brady Pooler, Laryn Adkins, and Abigail Tussey, fifteen great-grandchildren, brother George Daum, and sister Shirley Shiner. Family will hold a private celebration of life service at a later date. Arrangements were completed by the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel.

