CAMPBELL, Dr. Dale R.



Of Miamisburg, Ohio, was born in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Delbert Sr. and Thelma (Cox) Campbell on July 4,1934, and went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Age 87. He graduated from Wilber Wright High School in 1952. Earned a Bachelor of Theology at Burke Bible College in 1977. Dale was ordained and



licensed by the Independent Assembly of God International as a minister of the Gospel in 1982. He furthered his education at Lael University where he earned his Master of Science (emphasis in counseling) in 1990 and his Doctorite of Religious Education (emphasis on Biblical studies) in 1992. He was the Co-Founder / Sr. Pastor / Pastor Emeritus of The Ark Church for 40 years and Co-Founder / Superintendent for 13 years of it's Private K-12 School, Miamisburg Christian Academy. Dale was also a professional clinical member of the National Christian Counselors Association (NCCA) as a Licensed Temperament Therapist and Clinical Pastoral Counselor; The American Christian Board of Psychology; and The Ohio Association of Christian Counselors and Therapists. Prior to answering "The Call" he spent nearly thirty years in the automotive industry with Oldsmobile.



Dale's parents, brother Delbert Campbell Jr., daughter Julie Lynn Campbell, and his wife of 53 years, Audrey L. Campbell have preceded him in death. Dale will be missed by; his brothers David Campbell and Douglas Campbell; his sons Pastor Robert (Tammy) Campbell of Chicago, Ric (Connie) Campbell and Pastor Ron (Heather) Campbell of Miamisburg; his grandchildren Brittani, Nathan, Justin, Tyler, Travis, Corinthian and Rhapsody Campbell.



Dale was a true leader, pioneer and visionary whose legacy of love... servitude... and generosity will be missed by all he encountered in this life! To God be the Glory!



At Dale's request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the church he co-founded, The Ark Church, (8500 S. Union Rd., Miamisburg, OH 45342) would be appreciated.

