CAMP, John Edward



On February 11, 2022, John Edward Camp, loving husband, surrogate father, brother, and uncle passed on at the age of 76. John was born on May 19th, 1945, in Marion, Indiana, to Donald and Katherine Camp. He was known for his incessant pranks and picking on all of God's creatures, which started as a teenager throwing cherry bombs and water balloons.



He bravely served in the Air Force and continued his service as a civilian for the military completing the remainder of his career at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. On January 15th, 1971, he married the love of his life, Linda Kay Myers Camp, (who precedes him in death). He and Linda traveled the world, experiencing as much of God's creation as they could. Always with an open mind, John never met a stranger. He was passionate about learning, always with a book in each hand. He volunteered his time in many arenas, including sharing the gift of literacy to adult learners whose challenging lives had precluded this skill. His love of space, history, and botany were evident in his life and hobbies. His inquisitive mind and mischievous personality will forever be missed.



He is survived by his surrogate daughters, Nevaeh Frost and Melissa Schuler, three sisters: Kathy, Carol and Brenda, and 6 nieces and nephews. John's request was to be cremated with eternal internment beside his wife at Honey Creek Woodlands in Conyers, Georgia. He has requested no formal service, however, always think fondly on John when you look to the infinite night sky.



The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at



www.littletonandrue.com



