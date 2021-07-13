journal-news logo
X

CAMERON, Virginia

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

CAMERON, Virginia

To all who knew her (Ginny), passed away at age 68, at the Hospice of Dayton, July 11, 2021. Her strength got her through her darkest hours.

Virginia is resting in peace with her parents, William and Edgaretta; sister Sandy, sister Billie; brothers William, Jimmy, Wayne. May she forever be the light in her surviving family, husband Henry; daughter

Missy; granddaughters Vanessa, Dori and Adri; sisters Becky and Linda, in their darkest hours. Virginia was a "Krazy Kat". She had a good sense of humor and whit about her. Loved to laugh and joke around. Loved shopping especially for purses and shoes. She was the strength and lifeline of her family. She will be sorely missed and forever remembered. The family would like to thank family and Hospice for all their help and support. Friends may call at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, from 11 AM - 1PM Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

Funeral service will be 1 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers,

contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Online

condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-beavercreek-chapel/6927?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top