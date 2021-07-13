CAMERON, Virginia



To all who knew her (Ginny), passed away at age 68, at the Hospice of Dayton, July 11, 2021. Her strength got her through her darkest hours.



Virginia is resting in peace with her parents, William and Edgaretta; sister Sandy, sister Billie; brothers William, Jimmy, Wayne. May she forever be the light in her surviving family, husband Henry; daughter



Missy; granddaughters Vanessa, Dori and Adri; sisters Becky and Linda, in their darkest hours. Virginia was a "Krazy Kat". She had a good sense of humor and whit about her. Loved to laugh and joke around. Loved shopping especially for purses and shoes. She was the strength and lifeline of her family. She will be sorely missed and forever remembered. The family would like to thank family and Hospice for all their help and support. Friends may call at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, from 11 AM - 1PM Wednesday, July 14, 2021.



Funeral service will be 1 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers,



contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Online



condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

