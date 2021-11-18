CALTON, Shirley A.



Shirley A. Calton, age 84, of Centerville, passed away November 12, 2021. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021, from 8:30 am until 9:30 am at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 am at St. Mary of



the Assumption Catholic Parish, 9579 Yankee St.,



Springboro, with Ft. Jim Manning Celebrant. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to read Shirley's full obituary and to share a special message with her family.

