Callihan, Carrie Elizabeth



passed away peacefully on November 14 2024, at the age of 103. Born on August 19, 1921, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Carrie's life was a testament to love, kindness, and resilience. Throughout her years, Carrie was known as a wonderful and loving person, whose sweet nature touched the hearts of all who knew her. Carrie is survived by her daughter, Susan Conley; her grandson, Scott Callihan, and his wife, Becky; as well as her great-grandsons, Phillip and Peter Callihan. She is also remembered fondly by several loving nieces, nephews, and cousins, who were fortunate to experience her compassion and guidance. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Melvon G. Callihan, her cherished son, Rodney P. Callihan, and her brother, Richard E. Taylor. As we reflect on the remarkable life of Carrie Elizabeth Callihan, we celebrate her legacy of love and the profound impact she had on those fortunate enough to be in her presence. Her sweet soul will be greatly missed, but her memory will forever live on in the hearts of her family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Spring Meade Nursing Home and Hospice of Miami County. Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel is assisting the family. www.newcomerdayton.com



