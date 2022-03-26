journal-news logo
CALLAHAN, Rosemary

CALLAHAN, Rosemary

95 of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022. She was born May 6, 1926, in Springfield, the daughter of Karl and Dora (Horstman) Beach. She was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church and a 1944 graduate of Catholic Central High School. Survivors include her seven children and spouses, Kathleen (Ernie) Klingelhofer, Anne Heckman, Mary Callahan, Susan Good, Patricia (Steffen) Simpson, Mark (Carolyn) Callahan, Michael (Francie) Callahan; daughter-in-law, Christine Callahan; 18 grandchildren, Karen, Tim,

Rosemary Callahan, Matthew, Theresa Klingelhofer, Jeremy, Aaron, Josh Heckman, James, John Callahan, Angie Dotson and Rob Good, Julie Baker, Jen Dickerson, Jill Thornburg,

Corey Callahan, Shalena Fitch and Tony DiDonato and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her

husband, James, daughter, Carol and son, Tim. Visitation will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. Teresa Church. Burial will be in St. Bernard

Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic

Central School or St. Teresa Church.

