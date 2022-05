CALLAHAN-HALSTEAD (Busemeyer), Joan M.



Age 90 1/2, Joan passed into the arms of our Lord on April 28th, 2022, surrounded by family. Arrangements are Thursday, May 26, 2022. A visitation at 11:00, followed by a funeral mass



beginning at Noon at Saint Charles Borromeo Church,



4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45429. Luncheon



immediately following. A private burial at Calvary Cemetery is planned at a later date.