CALLAHAN, Gerald Roland Gerald Roland Callahan, of Lebanon, Ohio, passed away at Miami Valley Hospital on September 4, 2020, at the age of 81. He is survived by his spouse of 62 years, Donna (Schmidt) Callahan; son, Scott (Denette) Callahan of Batesville, IN; daughters, Randi (Callahan) and spouse, Rob Tracy of Cincinnati, OH, and Tracy (Callahan) and spouse, Rich Harover of Springboro, OH; brother, Larry (Donna) Callahan of Bowling Green, KY; grandchildren, Erin (Sam Theis) Tracy of Dayton, OH, Jake Tracy of Cincinnati, OH, Anna Harover of Columbus, OH, Helene Harover of Cincinnati, OH, Riley Callahan of Batesville, IN, and Sean Callahan of Batesville, IN. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Helen (Smith) Callahan and Roland Callahan; sister, Joyce (Callahan) Reese; and brother, James Callahan. Jerry was born in Franklin, and met Donna, the love of his life for 62 years, when they were just teens. They lived and raised their family in Springboro, Ohio, and spent many happy years on Weidner Road, where they enjoyed working in their beautiful yard, as well as entertaining friends and family. Jerry started in the paper business at age 19, and by retirement, was a Vice President of Sales for Milcraft Paper, where he was known to be smart and honest, having many faithful clients and creating friendships that lasted far beyond retirement. Jerry was loved deeply by friends and family alike. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to tell stories. He enjoyed traveling and had many fun trips with his family, Siesta Key and Minnesota being his favorites. He loved music, nice cars, motorcycles, Bengals games, and the Indy 500. He shared many of these passions with his kids and grandchildren as well, who were his pride and joy. Weekends spent with Grandma and Pop Pop were cherished memories for each grandchild, and their love and commitment to their family and one another was their greatest gift to us all. Jerry would want his friends and family to know that he has valued their love and friendship over the years. Though the pandemic has necessitated a private service to honor him, we are looking forward to celebrating his life together when circumstances permit.

