Callaham, Connie

Callaham, Jr., Connie Hubert "Cal"



Connie Hubert "Cal" Callaham, Jr., 93, of New Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2024. He was born July 12, 1931, in Transylvania County, North Carolina, the son of the late Connie Hubert, Sr. and Rachel Eugenia Callaham. Cal was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War. He was a graduate of Berea College and earned a Master's Degree from University of Kentucky. Cal taught and was a principal for 28 years in the Bethel School System. In retirement Cal was an adjunct faculty member of Wright State University, supervising student teachers. He was an avid golfer throughout his life. Cal was a member of West Charleston Church of the Brethren. He is preceded in death by his wife Audrey Callaham. Cal is survived by his children Jeff (Nancy) Callaham and Lynn Anstadt; wife Verna Callaham; sister Clara Bert "Kelly" (Rex Morgan) Pfotenhauer; grandchildren Michelle (Michael) Honeyman, Jillian Callaham, and Madelynn Callaham; nephew Dan Godbey; and niece Betsy Griffith. A visitation with family will be on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 10:00 am and A Celebration of Life will follow at 11:00 am at West Charleston Church of the Brethren. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to West Charleston Church of the Brethren or Bethel Athletic Boosters. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





