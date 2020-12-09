CALL, Dorothy



Dorothy Call, age 93, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 3, 2020.



She was born in Lexington, Kentucky, on October 9, 1927, to Wilburn and Estella Carlysle, and was the youngest of four children.



Dorothy retired from Springfield City Schools after more than 30 years of service, most of which was at Hayward Junior High School.



She was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church in Yellow Springs, OH. She was also a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and The Moles, Inc. Dorothy also worked in the Awana program at First Baptist Church in Yellow Springs. She was also a member of the National Bowlers Association, and enjoyed traveling to tournaments in different cities.



Dorothy is survived by her children Vicci (John) Allen, and Keith Call; four grandsons Taurin Hickman, Jaaron Corbin, Derrick (Mary) Call, and Cruz Call; and nine great-grandchildren.



A walk-through public visitation will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home in Yellow Springs, OH, from 11a.m. 12p.m. Visitation will be followed by a private funeral service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Valley View Memorial Gardens in Xenia, OH.



In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Bella Care Hospice's Celebrate Life fund at celebratelife-foundation.net.



